Community honors St. Jude patient who passed away

COPLEY, Ohio — The community continues to honor the life and legacy of a former St. Jude ambassador.

Carson Higgins passed away two years ago, but his memory lives on through his memorial foundation.

Sunday, dozens of family and friends gathered at Kingfish restaurant in Copley for a fundraising event that included live music and raffle prizes.

The proceeds from the event will go directly to Carson’s favorite charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Carson Higgins Memorial Foundation was created in memory of Carson, who lost his 10-year battle with cancer in 2016, at the age of twelve.

“There’s moments of tears and moments of joy, mostly joy. We wish he was here to celebrate with us but we’re just so touched by the turnout to help us keep his amazing legacy going forward,” said Carson’s father, John Higgins.

The weekend long fundraising event will continue into Monday with a golf outing at Weymouth Country Club in Medina. Several FOX 8 personalities will be in attendance including Kenny Crumpton, Todd Meany, Patty Harken and Kristi Capel.

