Cleveland police: Man comes home to find intruder with gun

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police released additional information Sunday on an incident that led to a SWAT situation Saturday evening.

According to Cleveland police, at just after 7 p.m., officers responded to Talford Avenue for a burglary in progress.

The victim stated he came home and went to go upstairs when he heard a noise and called out to see if his son was home. A voice responded that he didn't recognize and he looked up the stairs to find an unknown black male standing at the top of the stairs with a handgun pointed at him.

The victim said he left the house, shut the back door and watched to make sure no one left the house while he called police; he believed the suspect was still inside the home.

SWAT responded and cleared the home. The suspect was not inside. Officers found the master bedroom was in disarray, the victim's safe was on the bed and his firearm was missing.

An investigation continues.

