Cleveland Police jokingly issue ‘robbery warrant’ for NFL officials

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police have jokingly issued a robbery warrant for the officials of Sunday night’s Browns game.

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Oakland Raiders 45-42 in overtime after, what many people say, were bad calls from referees.

The Cleveland Police responded in the truest Browns’ fan fashion. They took to Twitter saying,

“Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s Browns game NFL ‘officials’. Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’.”

So, maybe we can’t press official charges against the NFL officials, but like the Cleveland Police, Browns’ fans sure wish we could.

