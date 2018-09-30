× Cleveland Browns looking to win back-to-back games for first time in four years

CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns take the field on Sunday in Oakland, they will be trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2014. The Browns are coming off a win over the New York Jets in which Baker Mayfield led the team back from a 14-point deficit.

Mayfield will enter Sunday’s game as the starting quarterback, his first career NFL start and the 30th starting quarterback for the Browns franchise since 1999. He’ll face a winless Raiders team looking to snap a 3-game losing streak.

“Anytime that you play on the road, it is a great opportunity to see what your team is made of. It is kind of your back is against the wall,” said Mayfield. “It is just your team – just the team that you bring and you travel with. It is always exciting with that. Then, you add in the perspective of the Black Hole. It is a hostile environment. You want to see how your team is going to react. You want to see how they will battle adversity and how you take on the challenge. I am very excited about the opportunity.”

The Browns are hoping to get off to a fast start against the Raiders on the road, something they haven’t done yet in three games this season. The Raiders, meanwhile, are trying to improve their defense which has the worst second-half scoring margin in the league. The Browns know the key to success means starting fast and finishing strong.

Defensively for the Browns they will try to add to their turnover margin (11) against Derek Carr and the Raiders. Carr has thrown 5 interceptions already this season and has thrown just 2 touchdowns.

Sunday’s game marks the first time the Browns have played the Raiders since 2015, a 27-20 Oakland win at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will also mark the first time the Browns have played in Oakland since 2012.

The Browns are 1-1-1 to start the season; it is the team’s best in seven years. Cleveland began 2-1 in 2011 before losing 11 of its next 13 games.

Sunday’s game can be seen on FOX 8 beginning at 4:05 p.m.

