Chilly overnight temperatures, showers expected throughout the upcoming week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Full sunshine broke out after lunch Sunday and we managed to reach the low and mid 70’s! That’s above normal for this time of the year and about 10° warmer than yesterday!

Clouds will increase after midnight and temperatures will not be quite as chilly as last night. Overnight lows will range in the mid and upper 50’s.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Our next shot of showers comes into play Monday night into Tuesday. There is the risk of thunderstorms that may turn strong to severe, stay tuned as we get closer. Temperatures will remain above average this week.

Here is our FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest weather updates here.