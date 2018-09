× Buckeyes move up to No. 3 in AP poll after victory at Penn State

COLUMBUS — After winning a top-10 matchup, Ohio State moved up to No. 3 in the AP college football poll.

No. 1 Alabama and Georgia mainted the top two spots in the media ranking .

Ohio State moved past Clemson after rallying in the fourth quarter at Penn State. Clemson slipped to No. 4 after a close victory at home against Syracuse. The Buckeyes and Tigers each received a first-place vote.

LSU held steady at No. 5 and Notre Dame moved up two spots after beating Stanford. Oklahoma fell to No. 7 and No. 9 West Virginia returned to the top 10 for the first time since 2012, when it reached No. 5 early in the season. Washington also moved into the top 10 after routing BYU.

More on Ohio State football here.