Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures dropped into the 40s this morning.

We’ll rebound to the low 70s this afternoon with the front situated just to our north. Akron and Canton will likely top out in the mid 70s. That’s above normal for this time of the year and about 10° warmer than Saturday!

The first 3-5 days of October certainly have to potential to run warmer than normal before another cool-down arrives.

Latest weather updates here.