30-year-old father loses life in Sunday morning shooting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- More information is revealed about the shooting in Richmond Heights and the victim who lost his life.

A cousin said 30-year-old Ben Sims from Euclid was a wonderful father of two small children and a dedicated weight lifter who was a successful fitness motivator. But, his young life came to a tragic end early Sunday morning at the Dorchester Village Apartments in Richmond Heights.

"Unfortunately that resulted in one of the males pulling out a gun and shooting the other male. That male is deceased," said Sergeant Rick Olexa.

Police say Sims and another man went to an apartment to see a mutual friend.

The men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight over an ex girlfriend in the parking lot.

Police say Sims tried to drive away, but the other man shot into his car killing Sims whose car rammed into several other cars and a tree.

A neighbor said he heard five gunshots.

"The suspect who shot him is in custody and is under investigation," Olexa said.

Police say the gunman, who they have not named at this time, stayed at the scene and waited for police to arrive. He also surrendered his gun to police.

"He was at the scene and he voluntarily waited for us to get there," Olexa said.

Details of the shooting are being investigated and police say charges are pending.

