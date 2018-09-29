Sarah Palin’s oldest son arrested on domestic violence charges

ALASKA — Sarah Palin’s oldest son has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Alaska.

According to TMZ, Alaska State Troopers responded to a disturbance at Track Palin’s home in Wasila.

Track Palin reportedly assaulted a female acquaintance at the residence and then took her phone when she attempted to call police.

TMZ said Track Palin was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He is reportedly being held without bail.

TMZ reported that Track Palin had been previously arrested, last December, for allegedly “beating up his father” after breaking into his parents’ home. TMZ also said he was arrested in 2016 after an altercation with his then-girlfriend.