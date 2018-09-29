Penn State first to score, leading Ohio State 3-0

HAPPY VALLEY, Penn. — The Nittany Lions are first to score in Saturday night’s game. Penn State’s Jake Pinegar kicked a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter, resulting in a 3-0 lead against the Buckeyes.

The fourth-ranked Buckeyes visited the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions on Saturday night in one of the marquee games of the season so far.

Ohio State and Penn State kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.

The Buckeyes faced the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley during a “Penn State White Out Experience,” in which fans brighten the stadium by wearing white in the crowd.

Penn State is not Ohio State’s biggest rival. But the Nittany Lions have recently been the most serious threat to the Buckeyes for Big Ten supremacy. They have split the last two meetings, with the winner going on to a Big Ten championship each time.

