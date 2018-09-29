Kent State’s ‘gun girl’ returning to campus for open carry rally today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio -- Kent State University is increasing security on campus today ahead of a planned open carry gun walk.

Recent Kent graduate Kaitlin Bennett, whose graduation photo with her carrying an AR-10 went viral, helped organize the walk. It's meant to protest a university ban on students openly carrying on campus, while the general public is allowed.

Several campus roads will be closed, and the university is closing the library and student center as it expects hundreds of gun rights supporters and protesters.

The walk is planned from 2 to 5 p.m.

Kent State is not sponsoring or endorsing the event.

The university is encouraging students, faculty and staff to exercise their best judgement and said they have a variety of resources and supports available to those with questions or concerns.

Kent State University in a statement:

"During this time, we remind all members of the university community of our shared commitment to Kent State's core values. While we honor freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas, we are also a community that values the importance of diversity and inclusion where there is no place for language that demeans others. We are mindful that the events of Saturday may challenge those values, and we are committed to our top priority — the safety and security of our university community."

