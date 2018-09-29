It’s National Coffee Day: That means free and discounted java!

Today is National Coffee Day!
Stores and restaurants nationwide are offering free and discounted java.
Here’s a list:
Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffees at participating Cinnabon Bakery locations.
Dunkin’ Donuts: All day, participating restaurants will offer customers a free coffee with the purchase of a coffee.
Krispy Kreme: Free cups of coffee for customers.
McDonald’s: Customers can get any sized McCafe brewed coffee for $1.
Sheetz: Free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app.