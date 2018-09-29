It’s National Coffee Day: That means free and discounted java!

Today is National Coffee Day!

Stores and restaurants nationwide are offering free and discounted java.

Here’s a list:

Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffees at participating Cinnabon Bakery locations.

Cheers! Enjoy #NationalCoffeeDay with a free 12oz signature hot coffee on us, at participating bakeries. pic.twitter.com/nVDFaLYslU — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 29, 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts: All day, participating restaurants will offer customers a free coffee with the purchase of a coffee.

All hail ☕️🍩🙌 Today, 9.29.18 buy any size hot coffee and get one hot coffee free (of equal or lesser value). Tag who you're sharing with! #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/mbERbEfcqq — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2018

Krispy Kreme: Free cups of coffee for customers.

McDonald’s: Customers can get any sized McCafe brewed coffee for $1.

Sheetz: Free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app.