It’s National Coffee Day: That means free and discounted java!

Posted 9:57 am, September 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09AM, September 29, 2018

Today is National Coffee Day!

Stores and restaurants nationwide are offering free and discounted java.

Here’s a list:

Cinnabon: Free 12-ounce coffees at participating Cinnabon Bakery locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts: All day, participating restaurants will offer customers a free coffee with the purchase of a coffee.

Krispy Kreme: Free cups of coffee for customers.
McDonald’s: Customers can get any sized McCafe brewed coffee for $1.
Sheetz: Free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app.