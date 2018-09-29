Goldfish releases ‘limited-edition’ cracker for Mickey Mouse’s birthday

NORWALK, Conn. — Peppridge Farm is celebrating Mickey Mouse‘s 90th birthday with a special edition snack that smiles back.
According to Delish, Goldfish announced that they are releasing Mickey Mouse-shaped goldfish crackers.
Pepperidge Farm has reportedly “released a red Mickey Mouse Goldfish cracker shaped like our favorite, classic Disney character” that is exclusively available at Target.
The “limited-edition” Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers will be released on October 1 and available for an entire year, until October 1, 2019, Delish reported.
Goldfish is not the only snack releasing Mickey-themed treats. Oreo released Mickey Mouse birthday cake cookies on September 24.
So, with all these delicious treats, you can definitely stock up and celebrate Mickey’s birthday all year long.