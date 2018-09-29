Goldfish releases ‘limited-edition’ cracker for Mickey Mouse’s birthday

NORWALK, Conn. — Peppridge Farm is celebrating Mickey Mouse‘s 90th birthday with a special edition snack that smiles back.

According to Delish, Goldfish announced that they are releasing Mickey Mouse-shaped goldfish crackers.

Pepperidge Farm has reportedly “released a red Mickey Mouse Goldfish cracker shaped like our favorite, classic Disney character” that is exclusively available at Target.

These Mickey Mouse-shaped Goldfish make for one ADORABLE snack 😍 https://t.co/NUj5pK4Rem pic.twitter.com/AE1pz0twCc — sweetyhigh (@sweetyhigh) September 29, 2018

The “limited-edition” Mickey Mouse-shaped crackers will be released on October 1 and available for an entire year, until October 1, 2019, Delish reported.

Goldfish is not the only snack releasing Mickey-themed treats. Oreo released Mickey Mouse birthday cake cookies on September 24.

So, with all these delicious treats, you can definitely stock up and celebrate Mickey’s birthday all year long.

41.117744 -73.408158