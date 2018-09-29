× Five arrested at KSU after demonstrators, counter-demonstrators gather for open carry walk

KENT, Ohio — Demonstrators exercised their first and second amendment rights at an open carry walk that sparked dialogue with counter-demonstrators and resulted in multiple arrests on Kent State University’s campus Saturday.

Beginning at 2 p.m., demonstrators walked alongside recent Kent graduate Kaitlin Bennett, who became known as “gun girl” after a photo of her carrying an AR-10 and her graduation cap went viral last May.

Bennett carried her AR-10 Saturday, while she marched with other demonstrators carrying their own semi-automatic weapons.

Bennett said the goal of the event was to create dialogue about campus carry and to ultimately change the university’s concealed carry policy.

Counter-demonstrators also attended the walk, expressing their opposition to Bennett’s agenda. The counter-demonstrators were not affiliated with any particular group.

And, when asked what their agenda was, some counter-demonstrators told Fox 8 they did not know why they were attending.

At 5:35 p.m. the university announced via Twitter that the demonstration had cleared the campus and normal activities had resumed.

KSU ADVISORY UPDATE: Sept. 29 – KENT CAMPUS: The demonstration has cleared campus. Normal activities have resumed. Updates: https://t.co/GLaD6qxzXN — Kent State (@KentState) September 29, 2018

This came after the university had increased security for the event.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from across the state attended the walk per the request of the university. Troopers were sent from posts in Columbus, Toledo, Warren, Lima and other areas throughout Ohio to assist.

OSHP said Kent State University police arrested five individuals at the open carry walk Saturday. Four people were reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for assault of a police officer.

Police have not yet released names or any other information regarding these arrests.

The Metro Swat team also assisted KSU police, according to OSHP. Officials said that KSU reached out for additional enforcement in effort to keep things from escalating.

Although there were tense interactions between the demonstrators and counter-demonstrators, officials say that overall things stayed relatively controlled with little physical or violent confrontation.

