Father of drive-by shooting victim wants gunman brought to justice

CLEVELAND -- The father of a 16-year-old boy says his son is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head, and wants the gunman caught before he strikes again.

Cleveland police were called to a chaotic scene at 10 o'clock Friday night at East 131st Street and Coath Avenue.

Police were told there were multiple gunshot victims at a bus stop during a drive-by shooting. The victims included a 14-year-old boy, who was shot in the leg; a 17-year-old boy, who was also shot in the leg and foot; and a 16-year-old boy, who was shot along the right side of his head.

"What went through my mind, I didn't know what to say. It was unbelievable for me to think that my son could even get shot," said the father of the 16-year-old victim.

The 16-year-old boy's father, Deandre, who didn't want to use his full name, said his son and his son's friends are lucky they weren't killed.

He said the shooting has left him shaken.

"It's a hurtful feeling; I know that much," he said. “It hurts real bad and to see him and all of his friends get shot at the same time."

Deandre's son is a talented athlete who plays football at Maple Heights High School. He said his son's bright future was almost wiped out.

"You get shot in the head — the head and that's serious trauma. You could be dealing with amnesia or you could be messed up for the rest of your life. For a guy who plays football, he has a lot of dreams. Life can change in a blink of an eye," Deandre said.

Witnesses reported hearing about ten gunshots.

Deandre doesn't know if the teens were targeted or if the shooting spree was random.

Police said the gunman was in a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Deandre wants justice for his son and his son's friends.

"The gunman deserves to get caught. He deserves to do time for what he did to those kids and it would be good if you turned yourself in, gunman," Deandre said.

All three gunshot victims are out of the hospital and recovering at home.

