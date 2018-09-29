Crews extinguish fire impacting three homes on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fire crews fought a fire on Cleveland's east side Saturday evening that involved three houses.

Officials were initially called to a fire at 12504 Woodside Avenue.

The fire reportedly took an hour to get under control.

Officials that no one lived inside the home and that no firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze.

However, fire officials said the fire also affected the neighboring homes on both sides on the house.

Cleveland Division of Fire Lt. Mike Norman told Fox 8 that the house on the right was occupied and that the American Red Cross has been called to assist the people displaced by the fire.

Fire officials also said crews on scene found live, high voltage wire in the street that required response from Cleveland Public Power who controlled the downed lines.