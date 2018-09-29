Couple gets married during Texas Tech halftime show

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wedding bells rang during halftime at Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday.

According to CBS Sports, a couple got married on the 50-yard line at halftime during the West Virginia and Texas Tech football game.

Video shared on Twitter shows the Texas Tech mascot assuming the role of father-of-the-bride, walking her down the field to meet her groom.

Halftime wedding! You have to love the mascot walking in the bride. pic.twitter.com/9qobV9b7EU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018

The couple shared their vows surrounded by the Texas Tech marching band and a stadium full of football lovers. Oh, and don’t forget they were accompanied by a full wedding party.

This halftime show came complete with a WEDDING CEREMONY 👰 pic.twitter.com/ATcf6JY1r2 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 29, 2018

So there was just a literal wedding at the game's halftime show pic.twitter.com/My0lImCrjy — Morgan Goff (@morgan_827) September 29, 2018

Lyndol Lloyd, the officiant at the halftime ceremony, shared a video of himself rehearsing in the stadium with the band on Thursday.

So, although the Texas Tech Red Raiders lost to West Virginia Saturday, Texas Tech fans still got to watch a game they’ll never forget.