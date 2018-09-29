Chilly temperatures overnight, followed by above normal temperatures Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It was a stunning fall Saturday afternoon in Cleveland, with plenty of sunshine and highs that reached the low and mid 60’s!

However, Saturday night you may want to shut your windows, it’ll be a chilly one with temperatures dropping into the 40’s.

Here's a look at your Fox 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

We’ll rebound to the low 70’s Sunday afternoon with the front situated just to our north. Akron and Canton will likely top out in the mid 70’s. That’s above normal for this time of the year and about 10° warmer than Saturday!

The first 3-5 days of October certainly have to potential to run warmer than normal before another cool-down arrives.

Here is our FOX 8 Day Forecast:

