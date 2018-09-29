× Arrests made after 3 males on bicycles robbed victims at gunpoint in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Three males were arrested after reportedly robbing two Lakewood residents at gunpoint.

Two of the suspects were juveniles. The third is David D. Abernathy, 18, of Cleveland.

According to Lakewood police, the first robbery was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday. The victim said he was robbed at gunpoint by three males on bicycles in the 13000 block of Edgewater Drive.

Police were called again at just before 10:30 p.m. by another victim who said she was also robbed at gunpoint by three males on bicycles on Ethel Avenue.

The victims said the suspects had their faces covered with masks.

As officers investigated, Cleveland police detained three males who fit the suspects’ descriptions in the area of Interstate 71 and West 150th Street.

The males were positively identified by the victims, and they were arrested. .