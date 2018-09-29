3 teens shot in drive-by while waiting at bus station on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say three juveniles were shot in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland Friday night.

It happened at East 131st Street and Southview Avenue at just after 9 p.m.

Police initially reported that approximately seven juveniles suffered gun shot wounds, however now they have confirmed there were three victims between the ages of 14 and 17.

One of the victims told police he was standing at the bus station at East 131st Street and Southview Avenue with a group of other juveniles when he heard seven to 10 gunshots. He noticed he was shot.

In all, a 14-year-old was shot in the thigh, a 17-year-old was shot in the foot and a 16-year-old was shot in the right side of the head. Their conditions are not known.

The shots reportedly came from a newer model black Dodge Charger with heavy tint.

No arrests have been made.