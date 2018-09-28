VIDEO: Crews extinguish East Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — East Cleveland Fire Department fought a house fire Friday afternoon that left one firefighter injured.

Crews were called to a fire on Charles Avenue at 3:59 p.m., according to a post from the East Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 500 Facebook page.

Video shows a blaze on the upper floors of the building and, according to the post, crews reported a 2.5 story wood structure showing flames.

Firefighters reportedly used ladders to extinguish the flames.

After searching the residence, it was determined that no one was home during the fire, officials said.

One firefighter was reportedly injured with minor burns. Officials said he was transported and released from the hospital.