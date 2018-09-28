× Third bat testing positive for rabies discovered in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The New Philadelphia City Health Department has discovered a third bat that has tested positive for rabies in the last four weeks.

Earlier this month, the New Philadelphia City Health Department cautioned residents after discovering two bats that tested positive for rabies within a week.

Now, according to the Tuscarawas County Health Department’s Facebook post, a third bat was found in the same neighborhood as the second bat, in the southwest section of the city.

The health department advises the public to be aware of the wildlife in their yards and neighborhoods.

In their Facebook post, they remind citizens that “bats should never under any circumstances be handled without gloves or some other type of personal protection.”

If a sick or dead bat is found, officials say to not touch it because sick animals can react in unpredictable ways.

For more information on bats and rabies, visit the Ohio Department if Health’s website here.

Continuing coverage here.