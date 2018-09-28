× Stark County man indicted in double homicide involving family featured on TV show

CANTON, Ohio– A 26-year-old man turned himself into the Stark County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday for the homicides of his mother and brother.

Jacob Timothy Stockdale was booked on two counts of murder and a firearm specification after a grand jury indictment. He’s being held at the Stark County Jail.

The shootings happened at the Stockdale family’s home on Dolphin Avenue in Beach City on June 15, 2017. When deputies arrived they heard gunfire, then discovered the bodies of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James William Stockdale.

Investigators said Jacob shot his mom and younger brother before turning the gun on himself. His father and two other siblings were not at home at the time.

The family was featured on reality TV show “Wife Swap” in 2008. They also had a family bluegrass band.

Continuing coverage of this story here