Slavic Village family says video shows someone taking their cat off the front porch

CLEVELAND - A Slavic Village family says someone stole their cat right off the front porch, and they say they have the video to prove it.

Surveillance video shows a late-model van driving by their house on East 52nd Street on the morning of September 25. Then, less than a minute later, a woman walks up to the house and opens a can of cat food. She then approaches and offers the cat, named Storm, some food.

The video then shows her scoop up the cat and walk away toward her van.

The cat's owner, Stephanie Valderin, is especially worried because Storm has some health issues. "She has feline leukemia, and her just being out here and being so stressed out over this, and be out here -- she needs to be home as soon as possible."

Stephanie says they have had Storm, a purebred Russian blue, for six years, but they never put a collar on her. She's an inside/outside cat. She likes the warm, sunny spot on the front porch where she spends most of her time in the summer, and food and water are close by.

Stephanie says it's possible the person who took Storm thought she was a stray that needed help. She's hoping that person will now know Storm is part of a family.

"I'm hoping somebody, she sees it, or somebody who knows her sees and says, 'hey, they're really missing their cat, and they're really sick over that,' and I'm just sick wondering what Storm's going through."

The family says they filed a police report but they say they know Cleveland police have more important things to do. They're hoping the person who did this for whatever reason sees this and gives them back their cat.