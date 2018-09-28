× Show Info: September 28, 2018

Firehouse Salsa

Take your meal to the next level with locally made Gourmet Firehouse Salsa. Angelo Tetorakis shares a few simple recipes. http://gourmetfirehousesalsa.com/

David LIVE at Maize Valley

David spends the hour with Bill Baken, owner, of Maize Valley Winery in Hartville.

6193 Edison St. NE (SR 619) Hartville, OH 44632

Maize Valley Hot Air Balloon Lift Off

September 29th -30th

Free with admission price

www.maizevalley.com

Madly Bath and Body

Bath products aren’t just fun and unique … but also made locally with quality ingredients. Julie Taylor from Madly Bath and Body joins us in studio. www.madlybathandbody.com

Madly Bath & Body

September 30th Vintage Marketplace at the Falls

October 7th Crafty Mart Pop Up at Trailhead

October 12th Moonlight Market in Hartville

December 7-9th Vintage Market Days of Akron Metro

Benefits of Salt Lamps

Having a salt lamp in your home can make any room look nice but did you know those lamps can also be good for your health? Lisa Bargmann is from Halo Salt Spa.

12901 State Rd., North Royalton 44133

Fall is Fabulous

10a-6p Tuesday October 2nd

Mystery Discount off purchase of salt lamp

50% off Halotherapy Salt Sessions

Stop in and mention “New Day” in October for free gift

www.hhsaltspa.com

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Treat your taste buds to the flavors of fall thanks to Mistie Ankenman from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. https://grandpascheesebarn.com/

668 US Highway 250 E, Ashland 44805

3916 Cleveland Massillon Rd., Norton 44203

The Ancient Nine

Fall is a great time to cozy up with a book. If you’re looking for a suggestion check out The Ancient Nine by Author Dr. Ian Smith. https://www.facebook.com/Dr.IanKSmith/

Grief from Pet Loss

Losing a pet is not easy. We grieve as pet owners but it’s also hard for other animals in your home. Dr. Kim Parker from A Gentle Farewell has some ways to help everyone in the home adjust to loss. www.agentlefarewell.com or 440-452-3422

Sabor Miami Cafe

There’s a delicious local restaurant with Latin influence. It’s called Sabor Miami Cafe. https://www.facebook.com/SaborMiamiCafe/

4848 Broadview Rd., Cleveland 44109