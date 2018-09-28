Show Info: September 28, 2018
Firehouse Salsa
Take your meal to the next level with locally made Gourmet Firehouse Salsa. Angelo Tetorakis shares a few simple recipes. http://gourmetfirehousesalsa.com/
David LIVE at Maize Valley
David spends the hour with Bill Baken, owner, of Maize Valley Winery in Hartville.
6193 Edison St. NE (SR 619) Hartville, OH 44632
Maize Valley Hot Air Balloon Lift Off
September 29th -30th
Free with admission price
www.maizevalley.com
Madly Bath and Body
Bath products aren’t just fun and unique … but also made locally with quality ingredients. Julie Taylor from Madly Bath and Body joins us in studio. www.madlybathandbody.com
Madly Bath & Body
September 30th Vintage Marketplace at the Falls
October 7th Crafty Mart Pop Up at Trailhead
October 12th Moonlight Market in Hartville
December 7-9th Vintage Market Days of Akron Metro
Benefits of Salt Lamps
Having a salt lamp in your home can make any room look nice but did you know those lamps can also be good for your health? Lisa Bargmann is from Halo Salt Spa.
12901 State Rd., North Royalton 44133
Fall is Fabulous
10a-6p Tuesday October 2nd
Mystery Discount off purchase of salt lamp
50% off Halotherapy Salt Sessions
Stop in and mention “New Day” in October for free gift
www.hhsaltspa.com
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
Treat your taste buds to the flavors of fall thanks to Mistie Ankenman from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. https://grandpascheesebarn.com/
668 US Highway 250 E, Ashland 44805
3916 Cleveland Massillon Rd., Norton 44203
The Ancient Nine
Fall is a great time to cozy up with a book. If you’re looking for a suggestion check out The Ancient Nine by Author Dr. Ian Smith. https://www.facebook.com/Dr.IanKSmith/
Grief from Pet Loss
Losing a pet is not easy. We grieve as pet owners but it’s also hard for other animals in your home. Dr. Kim Parker from A Gentle Farewell has some ways to help everyone in the home adjust to loss. www.agentlefarewell.com or 440-452-3422
Sabor Miami Cafe
There’s a delicious local restaurant with Latin influence. It’s called Sabor Miami Cafe. https://www.facebook.com/SaborMiamiCafe/
4848 Broadview Rd., Cleveland 44109