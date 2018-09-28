Three juveniles shot in apparent drive by shooting on Cleveland’s east side, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police said three juveniles were shot in what police say is an apparent drive by shooting at E. 131 Street and Coath Avenue Friday night.

Police initially reported that approximately seven juveniles suffered gun shot wounds, however now they have confirmed three victims between the ages of 14 and 17.

Cleveland EMS said they transported a 14-year-old boy from the scene to Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital who was in serious condition.

Police said that at the injuries of the three confirmed victims do not appear to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.