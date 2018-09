Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madly Bath and Body

Bath products aren't just fun and unique ... but also made locally with quality ingredients. Julie Taylor from Madly Bath and Body joins us in studio. https://www.facebook.com/MadlyBathandBody/

Madly Bath & Body

September 30th Vintage Marketplace at the Falls

October 7th Crafty Mart Pop Up at Trailhead

October 12th Moonlight Market in Hartville

December 7-9th Vintage Market Days of Akron Metro