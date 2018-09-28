Police need help identifying suspect in pizza shop robbery

CLEVELAND — Police need help identifying a suspect in a pizza shop robbery.

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee, the suspect smashed the window on the door of Happy’s Pizza with a crowbar last Friday.

The suspect then caused damage to the shop’s register and stole a safe, police said.

Cleveland Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or this crime to contact Detective Janet Murphy via email at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or telephone at 216-623-5218.