Police investigate fatal shooting in Ashtabula County

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Ashtabula County.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Prospect Road.

When authorities arrived on scene the victim was reportedly found shot and down on the ground. The sheriff’s office said the alleged shooter was still on scene.

At this time, police say they can confirm that one man is dead and one man has been taken into custody, however names will be released pending notification of family.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office more information is expected to be released Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.