Officers seize large quantity of drugs, weapons from two Ashtabula County homes

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement seized a large amount of drugs, distribution supplies and weapons from two Ashtabula homes Friday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group Task Force (TAG), along with the Ashtabula Police Department, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency, served two search warrants in Ashtabula County Friday morning.

TAG said that officials served the first warrant in the 3500 block of Luce Avenue in Ashtabula Township. During the search, investigators reportedly seized 115 grams of crystal meth, approximately 1 gram of heroin, 38.5 grams of marijuana and an assortment of prescription pills.

Officials also seized drug paraphernalia, a crossbow, suspected stolen power tools, US currency, a digital scale and drug packaging materials from the Luce Avenue residence, according to TAG.

TAG said the warrant was a result of a two month investigation into meth sales. They also said that there were 4 adults present during the search and charges are pending against a 40-year-old resident.

The second bust occurred in the 200 block of West 54th Street in Ashtabula. According to TAG, investigators seized 47 grams of cocaine and/or crack cocaine and prescription pills from the residence.

Police said they also seized a loaded handgun, ammunition, an illegal flash suppressor, as well as drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, packaging materials and US currency.

TAG said charges are pending against multiple individuals from this residence on drug trafficking and firearms charges. A man was reportedly taken from the residence, into custody, and was charged for felony firearms charges with additional charges pending.