Officers go above and beyond after rescuing two stray dogs Thursday night

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — Valley View officers rescued two stray dogs and brought them to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter after hours, making sure they were comfortable throughout the night.

CCAS shared the story on their Facebook page. They said that Officer Chris Bolton came to the shelter around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to drop off a stray female dog.

Around 8 p.m. Officer Bolton returned to check on the dog and “give her some love and treats,” according to CCAS.

Then, at 11:40 p.m., video shows Officer Bolton and his colleague returning to the shelter to take the dog out for a bathroom break and to drop off another stray dog that they reportedly found on the street.

The officers are then seen setting up kennels for both dogs to comfortably spend the night in, as well as giving them food, water and attention.

According to CCAS, the two dogs, now known as Valley and Buster, have been placed on a mandatory stray hold for an owner to come forward. If an owner does not come forward, CCAS says they will be available for adoption.

CCAS applauds Officer Bolton and his colleague and thanks the Valley View Police Department for everything they do.

