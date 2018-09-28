Metroparks Toledo to create village of treehouses with help from ‘Treehouse Masters’

TOLEDO, Ohio– Metroparks Toledo announced plans on Friday to create a village of treehouses, including four that will be available for overnight guests.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village will be located at the Oak Openings Preserve, which is already home to a 12-mile bike trail.

“The goal of the Treehouse Village is to provide a compelling new way for people to connect with the outdoors. Now under construction, the Cannaley Treehouse Village will offer accommodations unique among public park systems,” the metroparks said on the website.

Metroparks Toledo enlisted the help of Nelson Treehouse and Supply, known for the TV show “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet. But a local team will construct the project.

The village features a six-person treehouse, a four-person treehouse, two-person treehouses, platforms for tent camping and a common treehouse with room for 49 people. There will also be a crow’s nest and canopy walk. Guests can rent the private houses starting in 2019.

The Metroparks Toledo Foundation and private donors are funding the village.