MetroHealth offering free mammograms during community health fair

CLEVELAND– MetroHealth Cancer Center will be offering free screenings at a community health fair on Saturday.
The event, at La Sagrada Familia Church on Detroit Avenue, runs from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s part of the BREAST/Amigas program
All services are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and mammograms and pap exams are limited. Fasting is recommended for glucose and cholesterol test.
Free screenings and services:
- Clinical breast exams and mammograms
- Blood pressure testing
- Glucose/blood sugar testing
- Cholesterol testing
- Pap exams
- Smoking cessation program
- Urology consults
- Financial assistance program