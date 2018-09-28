MetroHealth offering free mammograms during community health fair

CLEVELAND– MetroHealth Cancer Center will be offering free screenings at a community health fair on Saturday.

The event, at La Sagrada Familia Church on Detroit Avenue, runs from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s part of the BREAST/Amigas program

All services are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and mammograms and pap exams are limited. Fasting is recommended for glucose and cholesterol test.

Free screenings and services: