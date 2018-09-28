LEGO walls knocked down as LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus opens to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS -- LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus officially opened to the public Friday.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus kicked off its grand opening at Easton Town Center Friday with a children's parade and an unconventional ribbon-cutting which consisted of knocking down a giant LEGO brick wall.

This facility is the first LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Ohio, twelfth in the nation and 22nd discovery center worldwide.

The Columbus center is a 36,000 square-foot, two-story indoor LEGO playground that features 10 LEGO play zones, a 4D theatre to view your favorite LEGO films, a creative workshop and two interactive rides -- Kingdom Quest and Marlin's Apprentice.

The Columbus discovery center also features a MINILAND Ohio that includes iconic landmarks from Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati that are made out of over 1.5 million LEGO bricks.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus is located at 157 Easton Town Center and will be open Sunday - Friday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Entries are timed "to give guests the best possible experience" and the last admission is two hours before closing. The facility will be open 365 days a year.

"It has been a thrilling journey to the grand opening of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus and we are overwhelmed by the support and excitement we've experienced across the state of Ohio," said Jacob Kristensen, general manager, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus. "We are excited to give families a truly unique experience and the chance to be immersed in a colorful world of creativity and imagination."

Single-Day admission passes are available online at a cost of $20 per person or $24 per person at the door. Children ages two and under are free. LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus also offers annual passes. You can learn more on their website, here.

