Losing a pet is not easy. We grieve as pet owners but it's also hard for other animals in your home. Dr. Kim Parker from A Gentle Farewell has some ways to help everyone in the home adjust to loss. www.agentlefarewell.com or 440-452-3422
Grief from Pet Loss
Show Info: September 28, 2018
