President Trump orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh; Kavanaugh says he ‘will continue to cooperate’

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leaders have agreed to delay a final vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

In reversal, President Trump orders new FBI probe of Kavanaugh, says it must be' limited in scope' and last no longer than a week.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh says he 'will continue to cooperate' with inquiries.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican, said Friday afternoon, "There's going to be a supplemental background investigation," which would delay a vote "no later than one week."

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called earlier Friday for the FBI to investigate the sexual misconduct claims against Kavanaugh. He said the process should not take longer than a week.

After Flake made that call, the Judiciary Committee sent Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate in an 11-10 vote.

