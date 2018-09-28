Fairview Park police search for man accused of carjacking woman at knifepoint

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– The Fairview Park Police Department is searching for a suspect it says is armed and dangerous.

Sean Vanderlin, 32, of Cleveland, was arrested on Wednesday for possession of a stolen vehicle and was held overnight at the Fairview Park City Jail.

Police said he was released on bond Thursday afternoon and walked about 1,000 feet before carjacking a woman. Vanderlin pulled out a utility knife and ordered the woman out of her SUV, according to police. The two struggled then the suspect took off in the victim’s vehicle.

The woman was not injured.

Cleveland police located the stolen SUV early Friday morning, but Vanderlin got away.

He’s wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police said Vanderlin is known to frequent the area of West Boulevard and Madison Avenue. He is 5 foot 6, weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vanderlin’s whereabouts is asked to call Fairview Park police at 440-333-1234.