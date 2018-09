Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will dip down in the upper 40s to around 50 tonight and a cooler day will follow as we enter our weekend.

Here's a look at your overnight hour-by-hour forecast:

Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 Saturday! We’ll rebound to around 70 Sunday afternoon with the front situated just to our north.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

