Cooking with locally made salsa

Firehouse Salsa

Take your meal to the next level with locally made Gourmet Firehouse Salsa. Angelo Tetorakis shares a few simple recipes. http://gourmetfirehousesalsa.com/

Whipped Goat Cheese Spread

Ingredients

French Bread

Olive Oil or Melted Butter

1 Tablespoon of Plain Greek Yogurt (or Milk)

4 oz. Goat Cheese

1 Jar Gourmet Firehouse Salsa Mango (mild, medium or hot)

Directions

Slice French Bread to about ½ inch thick. Brush with olive oil or melted butter and place it on stove top to brown. Add 1 Tablespoon of plain Greek yogurt (or milk) to 4oz of Goat cheese, whip together until creamy. Spread the whipped Goat cheese to the toasted French Bread. Top with the Mango or Pineapple salsa.

MANDARIN ORANGE SHRIMP SALAD

1 - dozen uncooked shrimp

1 - Jar Gourmet Firehouse Salsa “Mandarin Orange Habanero MILD”

1 - 5-8 oz. pkg of any Spring Mix Salad

TOPPINGS

2oz - salted pecans

1 - small can mandarin oranges

1 - small can pineapple chunks

DRESSING

2-3 oz of white balsamic vinegar or rice wine vinegar

1-2 oz. olive oil

COOKING DIRECTIONS

Clean and peel shrimp and place in skillet . Add about 6oz of Gourmet Firehouse Mandarin Orange Salsa. Sauté about 1 minute on both sides until fully cooked. Times vary depending on shrimp size.

Remove shrimp from skillet and set aside. Save salsa from skillet to make the salad dressing. Add dressing mix ( vinegar and olive oil ) to the rendered orange salsa for salad dressing.

Place spring mix in bowl add orange salsa vinaigrette dressing and mix. Arrange mandarin oranges, pineapple chunks, pecans and shrimp on top of salad.

* You can also substitute shrimp with chicken .