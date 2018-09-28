× Browns’ Baker Mayfield voted NFL Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND– Days after Baker Mayfield was officially named the starting quarterback, he has been named NFL Rookie of the Week.

The NFL noted the quarterback completed 17 of 23 attempts for 201 yards and caught a pass on a successful two-point conversion attempt in the Browns’ 21-17 win over the New York Jets.

It was the Browns’ first win since Dec. 24, 2016.

**You can catch Baker Mayfield make his first NFL start on FOX 8. The Browns head to the west coast to take on the winless Oakland Raiders. It’s NFL football on FOX — this Sunday at 4 p.m.**

Read more on the Browns, here.

Read more on Baker Mayfield, here.