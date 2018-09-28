× Boater rescued after crashing into rocks at Whiskey Island

CLEVELAND — A boater was rescued after his boat crashed into the rocks at Whiskey Island Marina Friday night, according to Cleveland Fire Department.

Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and the Cleveland MetroParks Rangers were on scene.

According to the fire department, the boater was rescued and has been taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.