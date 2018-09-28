Avon Lake High School teacher resigns after messages with former student

AVON LAKE, Ohio– An Avon Lake High School teacher resigned after “concerning communication” with a former student over social media, school officials say.

The exchanges happened over the summer. Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Bob Scott said the student no longer attends Avon Lake High School, but did not say when the communication started.

Schools officials did not disclose the nature of the conversations. The allegations surfaced about three weeks ago.

Scott said the investigation determined there was no physical relationship. Avon Lake police were involved. No charges were filed.

“Avon Lake City Schools and its teaching staff maintains the highest standards of conduct and professional behavior. Sometimes, those standards of conduct and professional behavior are not met and the Avon Lake City Schools takes immediate and effective action to remove the staff member from the classroom and the school district, as well as following all appropriate reporting requirements of the ODE/Office of Educator Professional Conduct,” said Avon Lake High School principal Joseph Mueller, in a letter to parents on Thursday.