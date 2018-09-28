× Armed robber jumps counter at Cleveland Subway restaurant

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a local sandwich shop.

Police say a man wearing a gold mask entered the West 25th Street Subway carrying a silver and black handgun on September 24. After racking the pistol, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded money from the register. The employee told him there wasn’t any money in the register then he tried open the safe in the back. When he couldn’t open it, he left the restaurant.

The suspect was wearing a grey Adidas sweatshirt with a black logo on the back, blue jeans and red/white Jordan athletic shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this male, or his clothing is asked to contact Detective Landrau at 216-623-2706.