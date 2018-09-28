87-year-old Red Cross volunteer returns from Florence efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON -- After two weeks in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina, an 87-year-old American Red Cross volunteer is back home in Ohio.

Bob Schneider said he is happy to be back home and with his 83-year-old wife who he's been married to for 60 years.

Schneider faced tough conditions while helping feed people affected by Hurricane Florence.

The former special forces soldier, who served in the army for 37 years, says he didn't hesitate to help fellow Americans who needed him.

Schneider deployed from the Akron chapter of the Red Cross. He said the organization could always use more people who want to be volunteers.

