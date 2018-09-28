14 fire departments respond to blaze at Chardon body shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio-- More than a dozen fire departments responded to a fire at a Chardon body shop Thursday night.

A police officer noticed smoke at Chardon Square Auto Repair, located on Water Street, shortly after 10 p.m. The fire department arrived a few minutes later.

The Chardon Fire Department said the fire burned the length of the building, causing the roof to collapse. Sections of the facility had a pitched roof built over a flat roof, which sandwiched the fire in between and made it difficult for firefighting.

No one was in the building at the time. No injuries were reported.

The Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit and State Fire Marshal's Office.