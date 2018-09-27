Toxicology reports child homicide victim tested positive for fentanyl and other drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A 4-year-old homicide victim tested positive for several illegal drugs, including fentanyl, according to preliminary autopsy reports examined by the Fox 8 I-Team.

The I-Team reviewed the file of Eliazar Ruiz Thursday at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The review also showed the boy had two arm fractures, one on each arm. It’s not known when those fractures took place.

The young boy’s remains were found last September behind a home on Cleveland’s west side.

Eliazar's mother was sent to prison in 2017 and she left him in the care of a close friend. When she saw the sketch on FOX 8 in January she told authorities she thought it was her son and a DNA test was done to verify his identity.

No arrests have been made on the case. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Cleveland homicide detectives or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.

**Continuing coverage here**