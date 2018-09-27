Take a ride on ‘The Polar Express’: How to get tickets for this holiday tradition

Grab your Christmas PJs and hot chocolate! A popular holiday tradition will be back very soon.

“The Polar Express” train ride is returning at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

Tickets for the train rides from November 10 – December 21 go on sale to the public on Wednesday, October 3 at 9 a.m., and tickets must be purchased online. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad notes tickets will go fast.

“The Polar Express” ride to the North Pole includes a visit from Santa, his elves and, of course, a special treat of cookies and hot cocoa.

