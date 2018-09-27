Strongsville police looking for missing 89-year-old man with dementia
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.
Police say Richard Waddell, 89, left his Strongsville home on Wednesday at noon for a doctor’s appointment in Parma but did not show up.
The last phone contact that was made with Waddell, according to police, was around 5 p.m. and he thought he was somewhere on the east side of Cleveland.
Waddell, who is 5’09” and weighs 160 lbs., was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and tennis shoes.
The vehicle involved is a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu with OH plate number 493XRZ.
Please call police if you see Waddell or the vehicle.
