Show Info: September 27, 2018
Vintage Marketplace at The Falls
It’s going to be a treasure hunts this weekend at the Vintage Marketplace in Olmsted Falls. Connie Stephens shares what you need to know about the big event.
Noon-5p Sunday Sept 30th
Grand Pacific Junction, Olmsted Falls
www.facebook.com/Vintageatthefalls
Mike Paramore & Aaron Kleiber
It’s a big weekend at Hilarities as they welcome two comedians. Mike Paramore and Aaron Kleiber join us in studio to preview their shows. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Tulsi Holy Basil
Kathleen Gips from the Western Reserve Herb Society talks about a healing herb called Tulsi or Holy Basil.
Western Reserve Herb Society`s Herb Fair
10a-3p Saturday October 13th
Cleveland Botanical Garden
www.WesternReserveHerbSociety.org
Harvesting Hope
John Selick, Senior Culinary Manager from University Hospitals, shares his recipe for an end of summer vegetable tart. John will be part of the Harvesting Hope event going on Monday, October 1st.
American Cancer Society`s Harvesting Hope
Monday, October 1st
Cleveland Botanical Garden
5p VIP Reception / 6p Dinner
www.acsharvestinghope.org
American Cancer Society Hope Lodge
The Harvesting Hope Event benefits the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It’s an amazing facility that helps cancer patients and their loved ones. For details, click here.
Used vs. New Tech
When it comes to technology should you buy new or used? Jen Knapp from Riz Tech in Medina has the answers. www.riztechmedina.com
215 S Court St., Medina 44256
Mortach Financial
Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, joins us to go over parts of a U.S. News and World report article titled, “8 Myths About Annuities in Retirement.” 877-GAINS-4-U or http://mortachfinancial.com/