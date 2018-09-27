× Show Info: September 27, 2018

Vintage Marketplace at The Falls

It’s going to be a treasure hunts this weekend at the Vintage Marketplace in Olmsted Falls. Connie Stephens shares what you need to know about the big event.

Noon-5p Sunday Sept 30th

Grand Pacific Junction, Olmsted Falls

www.facebook.com/Vintageatthefalls

Mike Paramore & Aaron Kleiber

It’s a big weekend at Hilarities as they welcome two comedians. Mike Paramore and Aaron Kleiber join us in studio to preview their shows. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Tulsi Holy Basil

Kathleen Gips from the Western Reserve Herb Society talks about a healing herb called Tulsi or Holy Basil.

Western Reserve Herb Society`s Herb Fair

10a-3p Saturday October 13th

Cleveland Botanical Garden

www.WesternReserveHerbSociety.org

Harvesting Hope

John Selick, Senior Culinary Manager from University Hospitals, shares his recipe for an end of summer vegetable tart. John will be part of the Harvesting Hope event going on Monday, October 1st.

American Cancer Society`s Harvesting Hope

Monday, October 1st

Cleveland Botanical Garden

5p VIP Reception / 6p Dinner

www.acsharvestinghope.org

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge

The Harvesting Hope Event benefits the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It’s an amazing facility that helps cancer patients and their loved ones. For details, click here.

Used vs. New Tech

When it comes to technology should you buy new or used? Jen Knapp from Riz Tech in Medina has the answers. www.riztechmedina.com

215 S Court St., Medina 44256

Mortach Financial

Dave Mortach, President of Mortach Financial, joins us to go over parts of a U.S. News and World report article titled, “8 Myths About Annuities in Retirement.” 877-GAINS-4-U or http://mortachfinancial.com/