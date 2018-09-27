× Senate panel voting Friday morning on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Republican senators say the Judiciary Committee plans to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court.

GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said Thursday that the GOP conference would meet and “see where we are.”

They later announced that they still intended to vote Friday on Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh and a woman accusing him of sexual assault, California psychologist Christine Blasey Ford, spent hours testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ford told senators that Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party one night in the summer of 1982. Kavanaugh, testifying second, forcefully denied the accusation and said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone.

Ford and Kavanaugh's testimonies

